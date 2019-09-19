The Flash Star Candice Patton Teases Shooting One of the Most Disgusting Scenes Ever

The sixth season of The Flash is set to kick off in a major way, bringing all of the action from Crisis on Infinite Earths to the forefront with Barry Allen’s fate on the line. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the Flash family won’t get involved, as indicated by the involvement of Candice Patton. The actress insists that Iris West-Allen will get her hands dirty in the future, especially in an upcoming episode.

Patton took to social media to share a selfie when she’s at her best, teasing that it didn’t remain that way when the cameras started rolling. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I shot one of the most disgusting scenes on The Flash yesterday. 🤢 But here’s me right before.💋💄🌹 pic.twitter.com/I1BDPCiai2 — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) September 19, 2019

It’s unclear if Patton is talking about her role in the upcoming crossover, which is sure to get everyone’s hands dirty when it takes place, but she obviously feels strongly about this new scene in The Flash.

There’s no question that every DC Comics show on The CW will be disrupted because of the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, but there is some speculation over the severity of each show’s involvement. But when it comes to The Flash, fans can rest assured that no one is safe when it comes to that series.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” said showrunner Erik Wallace. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The Flash co-star Grant Gustin, who plays the title role, also provided a tease for the series though he was much more coy in what he let slip about the crossover event.

I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin explained.. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths will begin on The CW this December.