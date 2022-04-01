The Flash Star Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened to Burn Couple in Hawaii Incident

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller reportedly threatened to burn a couple in Hawaii last week, according to new court documents surrounding the actor’s arrest. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against the actor earlier this week, after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them. Miller also reportedly stole several items from the couple, including Hayes’ passport and wallet. According to ET Canada, a judge granted the couple’s petition on Wednesday, and Miller will reportedly be ordered to appear in court for the restraining order on April 13th.

The restraining order claims that the couple are continuing to suffer emotionally due to Miller’s behavior, and are worried that the actor’s “access to weapons is much easier”, and that they could potentially send “associates” to further harass them at a later date. This comes after Miller had already been arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment on Sunday, March 27th, following an altercation at a karaoke bar. Miller was reportedly arrested and booked on those charges, before being released on a $500 bail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police reads. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Earlier this year, Miller’s public behavior made headlines when they posted a cryptic video on social media, in which they appeared to target a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan located in Beulaville, North Carolina.

Miller is set to reprise their role as Credence Barebone in April’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as well as Barry Allen / The Flash in 2023’s The Flash movie. Miller has been cast as The Flash in live-action since 2014, appearing in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and cameo appearances on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event and the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker.

The Flash is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 4th.