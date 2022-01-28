The Flash Star Ezra Miller Sends Cryptic Warning to Ku Klux Klan

Ezra Miller, an actor best known for their work in The Flash and Fantastic Beasts franchises, is catching attention for a video recently posted on social media, in which they appear to threaten members of a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. The video, which shows Miller sitting in a car and wearing a Flash ring, was posted onto social media on Thursday afternoon, and appears to target the chapter of the Ku Klux Klan located in Beulaville, North Carolina. It is unclear at this point what has prompted the video, which culminates in Miller threatening that if the group will be killed if it keeps “doing exactly what [it’s] doing right now.”

“This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” Miller said in the video, which was uploaded to Instagram. “Hello, first of all. How are y’all doing? It’s me. Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I’m talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Bye!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video was uploaded to Instagram by Miller with the following caption: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

The video quickly led to Miller’s name trending on social media, with fans beginning to speculate as to why they posted the video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is not an apparent connection between Beulaville, which had a reported population of 1,533 in 2019, and the KKK.

Miller is set to reprise their role as Credence Barebone in April’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as well as Barry Allen / The Flash in November’s The Flash movie. Miller has been cast as The Flash in live-action since 2014, appearing in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and a cameo appearance on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

The Flash is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 4th.