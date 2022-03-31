Couple Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Flash Actor Ezra Miller

✖

A Hawaiian couple has filed for a temporary restraining order against The Flash star Ezra Miller, after they allege that Miller threatened and harassed them in the hours following the actor's arrest earlier this week in the state. The complaint alleges that Miller, who had been staying at the couple's home, "burst into" their bedroom and threatened them, saying, "I will bury you and your slut wife" on Monday. The complaint also claims that Miller stole some of the couple's belongings, including a social security card and a wallet. It urges the court to take Miller's alleged threats seriously, especially since Miller has money and fame that could make them more of a threat.

According to a report at Radar, the couple were the ones who bailed Miller out on a $500 bond following their arrest at a karaoke bar. At this point, the Hawaii Police Department and representatives for Miller have not yet replied to a request for comment by People.

The HPD previously confirmed that Miller had been arrested early Monday, stating, "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," a statement from the police reads. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the [person], later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

This is not Miller's first brush with this kind of controversy; in 2020, they found themselves under the microscope when a video leaked online which appeared to show Miller choking a woman at a resort in Iceland. With the world in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, that event was largely overshadowed.

In addition to 2023's The Flash, Miller will reprise their role as Aurelius Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, reprising their role from the first two films in that franchise. Social media users are already drawing comparisons to Miller's Fantastic Beasts co-star Johnny Depp, who was fired from the third film amid a messy breakup with Aquaman star Amber Heard, in which each of the two has been accused of physically abusing the other.

The actor's arrest came just hours after Zack Snyder's Justice League won a special award at the Oscars for a scene featuring Miller's Barry Allen entering the Speed Force to travel through time.