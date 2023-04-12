The Flash: When Does The Final Season Return?

The ninth and final season of The Flash is over the half way point on The CW and with just five episodes remaining in Barry Allen's final run, fans of the long running Arrowverse series are eagerly tuning in each week to see how things will play out for Team Flash. Fans are particularly eager for the next episode, the upcoming ninth episode of the season, "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" which will see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, but fans tuning in on Wednesday night expecting to see a reunion between Barry and Oliver years after the latter sacrificed himself to save the multiverse will be disappointed. The Flash is not new this week.

Instead of a new episode this week, The Flash is re-airing "The Mask of the Red Death, Part Two". The next new episode of The Flash — that eagerly awaited "It's My Party and I'll Die if I Want To", isn't scheduled to air until Wednesday, April 26th. That means that not only is The Flash not new this week, but it's also not new next week either. It's a little bit of a wait for fans — one that may be a little bit frustrating considering how few episodes remain in the series' final season. You can check out the official episode synopsis below to help pass the time — as well as check out episode photos here.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE, AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi.

Oliver Queen's return is something The Flash showrunner wanted for the final season.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" airs April 26th.