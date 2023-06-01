The Flash: Stephen Amell Reveals Easter Egg No One Noticed (Exclusive)

The final season of The CW's The Flash packed in a lot of memorable moments and little nods and Easter eggs for fans of the network's overall Arrowverse, but there's one that fans missed — until now. Arrow star Stephen Amell, speaking with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine at the premiere of Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, revealed that there is one Easter egg that fans hadn't caught and it has to do with the music in The Flash's series finale.

"I think it's good. I think it did well," Amell said of how The Flash wrapped up, with its series finale also serving as a finale for the Arrowverse as a whole. "I was there for Blake Neely to score the last episode of The Flash. The last cue that he did was called '641' because that's how many episodes that he scored in the Arrowverse. So, I think 641 episodes of anything is pretty good."

And Amell is correct. If you count up all the episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman — the original, primary shows in the Arrowverse — their total episode count comes to 641. Neely was the composer for each of these shows. Technically, Black Lightning didn't join the Arrowverse until after "Crisis on Infinite Earths" — and that series was scored by Kurt Farquhar.

Does The Flash finale wrap up the Arrowverse?

While The Flash is the final series in the Arrowverse — Superman & Lois was established to not actually be part of the connected universe and in fact takes place on an entirely separate world — The Flash's series finale did not conclude the Arrowverse. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, he was hopeful that the universe would continue on. Unfortunately, the last remaining Arrowverse spinoff in development, Justice U, has since been scrapped by The CW.

"I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over," Wallace explained. "I've approached it as The Flash is over and I want to make the best Flash series finale as possible. On the other side, of course, there's no Batwoman. There's no Legends. There's no Black Lightning. There's no Arrow or Supergirl. It is very strange. All of the shows that were on Earth-Prime, they're all going away. So, what does that mean? I don't know."

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace continued. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

