The Flash: Sue Dearbon Returns in “Phantoms” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Phantoms”, the ninth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, March 30th. The photos reveal the return of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfus). Viewers last saw Sue in the Season 7 episode, “Rayo de Luz” when she decided to stay in Central City and not abandon her family, who had been in deep with Black Hole. In the photos, Sue is visiting with Iris (Candice Patton) at the CC Citizen Media office.

According to the previously released episode synopsis, Iris will end up following a story to Coast City in “Phantoms”, so it’s possible that Sue’s visit has something to do with that. The synopsis also indicates that Barry will continue trying to figure out the Fire Meta they’re investigating. You can check out the synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

“THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Phantoms” will air on Wednesday, March 30th.

