The Flash: New Synopsis Could Tease Phantom Girl’s Debut

The CW has released a synopsis for “Phantoms”, the ninth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The synopsis teases two significant plotlines with regards to the series’ cast — Team Flash’s lates efforts to take down a mysterious “Fire Meta”, and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) following a journalism lead to Coast City. Based on the title, it will be interesting to see if that leads to the arrival of Tinya Wazzo (Mika Abdalla), the civilian alias of Phantom Girl, who has been confirmed to make her debut sometime in Season 8. You can check out the synopsis below.

“THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.”

Abdalla’s Tinya Wazzo is described as a reluctant meta-teenager who, after years of successfully hiding in plain sight, has her life turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed – one that will change her life forever.

In comics, Tinya Wazzo is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes known as Phantom Girl or, in the Post-Zero Hour continuity, as Apparition. Created by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney and first appearing in Action Comics #276 in 1961, Tinya has the power to turn intangible and phase through solid objects, something that all the natives of her home planet of Bgztl can do. It’s unclear if the character will be a member of the Legion or if she will even have her superhero code name on The Flash, but the Legion does exist in the Arrowverse. The team was introduced officially on Supergirl in Season 3 of that series and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) remained a key member of the Super Friends through the series’ finale last year.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Phantoms” will air on Wednesday, March 30th.