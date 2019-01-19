‘The Flash’ Synopsis Teases Famous Green Lantern Villain

The CW has released the official synopsis for the February 5 episode of The Flash, and its title suggests that it may tie into a famous DC villain who generally squares off against Green Lantern (although it is not unheard-of for him to take on The Flash).

The episode is called “Goldfaced,” and while it does not mention the villain Goldface within the synopsis, it is difficult to ignore a title like that.

In the comics, Keith Kenyon was a political sciences student who was exposed to a chest of gold that had been affected by toxic waste. As a result of exposure, he gained superhuman strength and invulnerability. The gold also gave him a golden glow, apparently as a side effect of the serum.

His yellow motif meant that Green Lantern’s power ring could not affect him directly, making him an ideal foe for the pre-“Emerald Twilight” ring-slinger.

After some early defeats, Goldface began to refine his criminal ways by wearing gold-plated armor and using a “gold-gun” which sprays liquid gold. Eventually, Kenyon decided to change his motif and began taking over criminal empires, which is what he was mostly known for by the time he met up with The Flash.

It is probably worth mentioning that in the comics, Goldface was once married to Amunet Black, who of course played a significant role during The Flash‘s fourth season last year.

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell New Mexico on The CW. “Goldfaced” will debut on February 5.