‘The Flash’: “The Trial of the Flash” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Trial of The Flash,” the 2018 premiere of The Flash.

You can check it out below.

As Barry’s (Grant Gustin) trial for the murder of Clifford DeVoe begins, Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry out of prison.

Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim.

In the trailer for the episode, seen following the midseason finale earlier this month, it seemed as though Team Flash was prepared to publicly out Barry in order to save him from murder charges and put The Thinker back on his heels.

Interestingly enough, “The Trial of the Flash” in the comics was the last major story the character was featured in prior to his death in Crisis on Infinite Earths. After the Crisis, when Wally West took over as The Flash, he spent much of the ’90s living with a public identity.

“The Trial of The Flash” will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, January 16 on The CW.