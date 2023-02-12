The Flash Trailer: DC Fans Anticipate Michael Keaton's Return

The Super Bowl is taking place today and it will see the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the big game isn't the only reason folks will be tuning in. There will also be plenty of fun ads airing during the breaks as well as some exciting movie trailers. Last month, The Wrap confirmed that Warner Bros. will be debuting a promo for the upcoming The Flash film during Super Bowl LVII. This week saw the debut of an awesome poster for the film that teased the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, and fans are hoping they'll glimpse him during the Super Bowl spot.

"WB & DC will drop a brand new trailer & the first TV Spot for The Flash today before The #SuperBowl at 6 PM EST! I hope we get a first look at Michael Keaton & Ben Affleck's epic returns as Batman & a new look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl in action with The Flash! I hope it's great!" @supermangeek101 posted.

"I might only watch the Super Bowl for the chance to see Michael Keaton in The Flash trailer for 2 seconds," @Mtwarrior tweeted. "Only going to watch the Super Bowl for Flashpoint trailer and Michael Keaton," @nineralex added. "#SuperBowl I came to see Michael Keaton return in The Flash trailer," @iamblueband echoed.

"I'm guessing today will be the day a lot of people who don't follow this stuff like we do find out that Michael Keaton is returning as Batman in a new movie opening this summer," @TheEricGoldman pointed out. "Look... All I need in THE FLASH trailer is for Michael Keaton to say 'You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!' and WB will have my money," @CameraAshton joked.

Will Michael Keaton Be in Future DC Projects?

This month, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Pater Safran introduced the first projects in their rebooted shared cinematic universe, which has left many wondering about Micahel Keaton's Batman. Keaton was supposed to appear in The Flash, Batgirl, and possibly more, but now that Batgirl has been permanently shelved and The Flash is expected to relaunch the entire DCU, so his full involvement in the film is unclear. However, Safran teased to the press that "there's always possibilities" when asked about Keaton. Gunn expanded on that, noting "We are a multiverse still."

Gunn added, "But the main thing that we're focusing on right now is creating the universe that people put their feet into. And then out of that, if we want to have Multiverse Tales, which I actually know one of the things we're working on does have a Multiverse Tale, is we'll have that in there."

Are you excited about seeing The Flash trailer tonight? Tell us in the comments!