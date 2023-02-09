T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial Starring John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison Released

It's Super Bowl time, so companies are ramping up to unveil new ads and commercials during the Big Game. A new Super Bowl ad from cellphone provider T-Mobile channels the musical Grease by recruiting star John Travolta. The iconic "Summer Nights" that Travolta sang alongside the late Olivia Newton-John is on display in the T-Mobile ad, which is touching since it comes six months after Newton-John's death at the age of 73. Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison fill in for Newton-John, as the trio serenades the audience over T-Mobile's home internet service.

John Travolta starts the commercial complaining about his home internet. Braff and Faison suddenly appear, trying to convince him of the positives of T-Mobile. "An American icon moves into the neighborhood and joins the gang in song to spread the word about T-Mobile Home Internet," a description of the commercial reads. The ad runs at just a minute long, but Travolta, Braff, and Faison make a good team, singing-wise. The commercial will theoretically run during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12th, along with a host of other spots from top brands and companies.

John Travolta Remembers Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta remembered his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at their home in August. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" Travolta wrote. "Your Danny, your John!"

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," read the statement posted to the star's Facebook page. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."