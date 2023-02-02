DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.

In a recent Instagram comment, Gunn addressed claims that he and Safran have already fired Gadot and Miller, indicating that that isn't quite the case.

(Photo: James Gunn / Instagram)

Will Gal Gadot be recast as Wonder Woman?

At the moment, Gadot's future in the role is currently a mystery — especially as Superman and Batman, the other two characters who are part of DC's Trinity alongside Wonde Woman, will be recast going forward. With Patty Jenkins' pitch for Wonder Woman 3 now not moving forward at the studio, and "Chapter 1" of Gunn and Safran's storytelling including a Themyscira prequel series titled Paradise Lost, it will be interesting to see if Gadot sticks around or not.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote on Instagram late last year. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Will Ezra Miller be recast as The Flash?

Miller's tenure as The Flash has already been the subject of a lot of speculation, especially amid the actor's real-life controversies and recent court case. Reports have conflicted regarding whether or not Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep Miller in the role going forward after the release of this summer's The Flash movie, and Gunn and Safran have indicated that that decision will be made at a later date.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn recently revealed. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

