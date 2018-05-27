Ezra Miller on If He Would Ever Cameo in ‘The Flash’ TV Show

Over the past four years, The CW’s The Flash has honored the legacy of its Scarlet Speedster in plenty of different ways. But could that eventually include an appearance from the DC Extended Universe’s portrayal of the character?

Ezra Miller, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash in both Suicide Squad and Justice League, was recently asked if he would ever cameo on The Flash TV series. At first, Miller played coy with his answer, instead focusing on how the crowd at Wizard World Philadelphia responded to the question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wow, that was great.” Miller joked. “Sorry, the question and then the sound [from the crowd] was great.”

But ultimately, Miller revealed that he actually isn’t sure if a cameo on The Flash will or won’t happen.

“I don’t know,” Miller answered.

The topic of Miller and Gustin’s portrayals has been pretty prominent over the past few years, with quite a lot of debate about which incarnation would ultimately stand the test of time. Thankfully, the two have since endorsed each other’s performances several times over, with even ’90s Flash actor John Wesley Shipp sharing a similar sort of sentiment, and putting any worry about the different live-action Flashs at bay.

“Ezra is absolutely the more established actor in film, with the acting chops to back it up.” Gustin said in an Instagram post last July. “I’m excited to see what he does with Barry Allen/The Flash.”

With Miller and Gustin both on the same page, some have wondered if the two would share the screen – or at least a photo together – at some point. But judging by Miller’s comments, that probably won’t happen anytime soon, as the duo have yet to officially meet each other.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him.” Miller continued to say at the panel. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So tell him that, when you see him.”

So, it looks like Miller probably won’t be hopping through the multiverse to appear on The Flash anytime soon. But in the meantime, another performance from Miller seems to be on its way, with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s The Flash solo film.

Would you like to see Miller make a cameo on The Flash? How do you think that would come together? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The Season Four finale, “We Are The Flash”, will air tomorrow, May 22nd.