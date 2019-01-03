New ‘The Kitchen’ Photo Released

2019 is set to bring a lot in terms of comic book movies, including a trip inside The Kitchen.

USA Today recently released a new still from the upcoming New Line film, which features Kathy (Melissa McCarthy), Ruby (Tiffany Haddish), and Claire (Elizabeth Moss) standing in an Irish pub. You can check it out below.

The Kitchen will follow a trio of New York housewives in the 1970s, who end up taking over their families’ criminal enterprises after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

As director Andrea Berloff explained to USA Today, the film looks to Thelma & Louise as an influence, as it centers on “two really tough women who are ‘criminals’ and yet we love them.” Berloff also says she was “raised and reared” on old mob movies, “so they’re in there somewhere, but I really wanted to find my own voice in my own way.”

“I was excited by the idea of placing women in a position and world in which we don’t normally see them,” Berloff explains in a previous interview.

“It’s about these individuals instead of the Mafia as an entity,” McCarthy added. “It was more about three people who are put down and held back finally breaking out. There was much more humanity to it, which also made it scarier.”

“They’re nobody special necessarily,” Moss said of the film’s main characters. “but they’re people that have a story to tell.”

The Kitchen will also star Domnhall Gleeson as a Vietnam vet-turned-hitman, with Common, Margo Martindale, Brian d’Arcy James, and Bill Camp also set to appear.

“I wanted that excitement of women in a Mob movie to permeate through the casting, so I cast people you wouldn’t expect across the board,” Berloff explains. “If we’re defying stereotypes, let’s defy them all over. Who says women can’t run the Mafia? Who says comedians can’t do drama?”

The Kitchen will arrive in theaters on September 20, 2019.