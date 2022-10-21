The Rock Is Changing the Hierarchy of Popcorn with Black Adam Popcorn Buckets

2022 only has a couple of months left, but there are some exciting movies to look forward to before we ring in another year. The long-awaited Black Adam is finally hitting theatres next month and it will see Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock in the titular role. Johnson has been sharing a lot of fun content on social media in anticipation of the movie's release, and his latest post shows off one of the coolest popcorn buckets we have ever seen.

"Never thought popcorn could look so cool. Theaters are selling these to fans on opening night. Brilliant 👏🏾👏🏾 🤌🏾 Count me in 🙋🏽‍♂️🍿 The hierarchy of popcorn is about to change 😄 #BlackAdam OCT 21st 🌍," Johnson tweeted. You can check out the popcorn bucket below:

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"When I met with [director Jaume Collet-Serra] probably about four or five years ago, he said, 'Who is your favorite actor of all time?' I said, 'Clint Eastwood,'" The Rock recently shared. "He goes, 'I'm glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.' And [Dirty Harry] was in many ways our North Star. It truly has been a dream come true, and I can't wait for you guys to see the movie. I think by the time Black Adam comes out in the fall at the end of October, if we do our job well – which we will do our job very well ... I think the world is going to be ready for Black Adam. So I cannot wait."

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Brosnan spoke about his character being the "elder" of the DC lineup.

"I am the elder of the group," Brosnan explained. "I'm assured he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He's an archaeologist." He added, "He has powers to foresee the future and raise the dead, and teleport while wearing a gold helmet ... Absolutely, yes [the helmet is essential]. It's a blessing and a curse. It's almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I'm quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

Will you be buying that awesome Black Adam popcorn bucket when you see the movie in theatres? Tell us in the comments!

Black Adam is finally hitting theatres on October 21st.