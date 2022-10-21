The Rock Shares New Black Adam Poster

Dwayne Johnson has shared the latest poster for Black Adam, one month from the film's planned release in October. The poster gets back down to the whole "Black Adam is going to change everything" messaging and focusing exclusively on The Rock, rather than the most recent looks, which have showcased the Justice Society of America. "The time for heroes is over," says the poster, which features Black Adam on his large, stone throne. It's a recurring motif for the movie, and presumably plays up how Black Adam's power will shift the world of the DC Films shared continuity before too long.

Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra will also be charged with introducing movie fans to the Justice Society of America in the new film, which hits theaters this fall. That could be interesting, considering the rumors that new Warner Bros. chief David Zaslav wants to go all in on big properties and recognizable names, including the Justice League.

You can see it below.

THE TIME OF HEROES IS OVER



In one month



The new era of the DC Universe begins #ManInBlack#JSA #ThroneEnergy #BlackAdam

Only in theaters OCT 21st 🌍 pic.twitter.com/kBNqJhdksu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2022

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.