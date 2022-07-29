The Rock and Kevin Hart Slap Each Other With Tortillas

The Rock and Kevin Hart as slapping each other with tortillas. As the duo gets ready for DC's League of Super-Pets, they decided to break out some culinary shenanigans. As always, Dwayne Johnson is having some fun. Hart is relishing the chance to actually get a real live tortilla slap in while evading the consequences. Fans clearly got a kick out of these funny men taking part in a TikTok challenge. Johnson also talked about the experience on social media, warning Hart that there would be some kind of price to pay later on. Check out the tortilla fight down below.

On Twitter, The Rock wrote, "You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences. This was fun. Our @DCSuperPets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #DCSuperPets #TortillaChallenge"

You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂



This was fun.



Our @DCSuperPets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #DCSuperPets #TortillaChallenge pic.twitter.com/WP1uObsG2d — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2022

Previously, the Black Adam star shared some of the bonkers conversations from his time on-set with his close friend on Instagram.

"WE'RE BAAAACK in SUPER PETS on JULY 29th in theaters worldwide. And HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brother @kevinhart4real Here's some hot takes from our recent #SuperPetsJunket where we manage talk about – Cheese on nipples (confidentially) – Smelling balls (joyfully) – Two girls, one cup. It was just the tequila talkin' because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere," Johnson shared. "Happy Birthday, my brother and love you man. Our f*cking jaws always hurt from laughing so hard. DC's SUPER PETS #HappyBirthdayKevin #WereGoingStraight2Hell."

Super-Pets co-director Jared Stern talked to EW about his expectations for the movie. "I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," the co-director shared with the outlet. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

DC Comics has a synopsis for the movie: "In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

What do you want to see The Rock and Hart do next? Let us know down in the comments!