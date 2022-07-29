The Rock and Kevin Hart Roast Each Other in New Video From Super-Pets Press Tour

We're just a couple of weeks out from DC League of Super-Pets hitting theaters which stars Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Kevin Hart as Superman's dog Krypto and Batman's dog Ace respectively. With the film hitting theaters so soon, press for the animated feature is in full force and it seems like Johnson and Hart may have had a little too much fun roasting one another as part of the tour. Johnson took to social media to share a hilarious new video in which the pair roast one another as they play "pass the phone" — and they have some hilarious faux insults for one another.

In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Hart hilariously says Johnson doesn't wash the back of his knees while Johnson jokes that Hart is still looking for his real father — then jokes on Twitter that he's his daddy.

I DO wash the backs of my knees & @KevinHart4real IS trying to find his real father, but don’t look far cuz I’M his daddy😂



Making DC’s SUPER PETS was a blast & you guys are gonna love it on JULY 29🍿🎬🌎



Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern, DC League of Super-Pets stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. Here's how DC Comics describes the upcoming adventure: "In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, s haring the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."

"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern recently explained to EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.'"

Super-Pets was originally supposed to be released in theaters last year. However, the film got shuffled back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After initially being scheduled for release on May 21, 2021, DC League of Super-Pets was pushed back to May 20, 2022, before being moved again to July.

DC League of Super-Pets will open in theaters on July 29th.