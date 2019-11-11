Peter Capaldi Confirmed to Have “Big Role” in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad has big plans for Peter Capaldi. The former Doctor Who star is joining the DC Extended Universe with an undisclosed role in James Gunn‘s upcoming film. With such a large, star-studded cast, it is assumed that not every actor is going to have a major role in the film. A fan on Instagram asked Gunn if Capaldi will have a “cameo” or a “big role” in the movie. Gunn responded by saying that “He has a big role.” Gunn did not reveal who Capaldi is playing in the film. For now, fans will have to keep speculating about the answer to that question.

In addition to Capaldi, the cast of The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Other newcomers include Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.