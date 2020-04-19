The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shuts Down Troll Who Accuses Him of Being Political in His Movies
The Suicide Squad director James Gunn decided to take one troll to task over a Twitter DM this weekend. It seems the fan wanted to see fewer politics in his comic book movies and had some advice for the filmmaker. Now, Gunn has been communicating with the fans frequently since the coronavirus pandemic picked up. But, he had a little extra time for this one after a lengthy Twitter message left him a bit steamed. The most curious part of the entire note is that the fan thought Gunn should follow the lead of titles like Watchmen and V for Vendetta in being less political. Needless to say, social media had a lot of things to say about this conversation.
“Hey I just want to say your movies are ******* trash and feminist **** doesn’t work also the racism ****, you movie will flop lmao.” the troll began. “Stop being ******** feminist and not racist ********. Make better movies with good quality. This is just a movie, we don’t want some political **** and racism message. We don’t give a ****.”
It wasn’t the end of the message though, as there was more colorful language to come. In fact, the mention of V for Vendetta, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice might be the most interesting part of the entire DM.
Oh, it’s just advice? Ok thanks! pic.twitter.com/lLOVX0jTw6— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2020
The commenter continued, “We just want to watch a DC great, DC movies like Watchmen, V for Vendetta and Man of Steel and BVS. So stop changes the color of characters and make them female. Or make a white guy to black lol to fight racism!! You’re fighting racism with racism… This is just advice.”
Well, that screed seemed to send Twitter into a bit of hysterics as some users believe that Watchmen and V for Vendetta are a good deal more political than this particular fan believes them to be. The resulting jokes and comments about his DM to Gunn led to both DC titles trending on the platform this afternoon. Jokes are absolutely everywhere on social media, and it seems like the Internet has clamped on to just about anything it can get its hands on to amuse people. This weekend it was no different. But, hey, maybe someone sat down to watch one of those two films again after seeing them mentioned online today.
Are you a big fan of Watchmen and V for Vendetta? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below:
This person is having a hard time accepting that argument
"We don't want politics!"
*Proceeds to mention some of the most political DC movies ever made*
Logic is great.— Joseph Zbornak Loves Pirates of the Caribbean (@VoyageOfDameron) April 19, 2020
Ah yes, Rorschach
5 bucks says this guy thinks Rorschach is a great hero— ♠️ Jack ♠️ (@AverageDarth) April 19, 2020
What up David Hayter?!?
One of the hardest parts about writing the #WATCHMEN film was stripping out all the politics.— David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) April 19, 2020
Lots of people looking for some clarification
What did they take away from V for Vendetta? Lol— A Wolf Without A Foot (@TheIronistIX) April 19, 2020
Trying to help
Hahahahaha hey, they're just trying to help— Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) April 19, 2020
Just stunned
April 19, 2020
Silver lining
personally— Pointman Comics! On Kindle (@PointmanC) April 19, 2020
I just like that Watchmen and V for Vendetta are trending pic.twitter.com/0FUb0yuS7K
OH NO
I hope, really hope he tries HBO's Watchmen. I want a reaction video!— cardoso (@Cardoso) April 19, 2020
Underrated detail
“Stop changing the color of characters from the comics! You didn’t see that in Man of Steel and BvS!” pic.twitter.com/rRBntaoEly— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 19, 2020
Yikes
Yikes— Chris Wong-Swenson #PingPongFlix 🦸♂️ (@nexuspong) April 19, 2020
Hey now, a lot of people love BvS!
>Great DC movie
>BvS
Pick one— Spleem Talbot (@friendlee93) April 19, 2020
Tough crowd
I hate when my family tweets at me like that.— Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) April 19, 2020
Could it be a prank?
This is obvious bait to be fair, there's no way they're being serious 🤣— Star Centurion (@Star_Centurion) April 19, 2020
Important to note
Not all of us who love BvS and Watchmen are like this. I'm sorry you had to see that garbage.— Marshall (@LDR_Violence) April 19, 2020
Wow. that's actually true
And yet he has seen your movies. pic.twitter.com/c2sQ155ger— Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) April 19, 2020
So silly lol
Studio notes are getting out of hand.— Kara Jane Adams (@KaraTheBroken) April 19, 2020
Funny little reference
Remember remember... crisp autumn weather and cool explosions.— Dan Thiell (@WhatWhenDan) April 19, 2020
Put a nice bow on it
James, I'm still mad that you wrote the Dawn of the Dead re-make where they had actors playing the zombies instead of using ACTUAL zombies! Or on Scooby Doo where you had people instead of cartoons! How dare you?!?— Darathus (@Darathus) April 19, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.