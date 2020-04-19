The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shuts Down Troll Who Accuses Him of Being Political in His Movies

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn decided to take one troll to task over a Twitter DM this weekend. It seems the fan wanted to see fewer politics in his comic book movies and had some advice for the filmmaker. Now, Gunn has been communicating with the fans frequently since the coronavirus pandemic picked up. But, he had a little extra time for this one after a lengthy Twitter message left him a bit steamed. The most curious part of the entire note is that the fan thought Gunn should follow the lead of titles like Watchmen and V for Vendetta in being less political. Needless to say, social media had a lot of things to say about this conversation.

“Hey I just want to say your movies are ******* trash and feminist **** doesn’t work also the racism ****, you movie will flop lmao.” the troll began. “Stop being ******** feminist and not racist ********. Make better movies with good quality. This is just a movie, we don’t want some political **** and racism message. We don’t give a ****.”

It wasn’t the end of the message though, as there was more colorful language to come. In fact, the mention of V for Vendetta, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice might be the most interesting part of the entire DM.

The commenter continued, “We just want to watch a DC great, DC movies like Watchmen, V for Vendetta and Man of Steel and BVS. So stop changes the color of characters and make them female. Or make a white guy to black lol to fight racism!! You’re fighting racism with racism… This is just advice.”

Well, that screed seemed to send Twitter into a bit of hysterics as some users believe that Watchmen and V for Vendetta are a good deal more political than this particular fan believes them to be. The resulting jokes and comments about his DM to Gunn led to both DC titles trending on the platform this afternoon. Jokes are absolutely everywhere on social media, and it seems like the Internet has clamped on to just about anything it can get its hands on to amuse people. This weekend it was no different. But, hey, maybe someone sat down to watch one of those two films again after seeing them mentioned online today.

