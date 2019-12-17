The Suicide Squad Holiday Party Photo Revealed by James Gunn

Principal photography on The Suicide Squad is now well underway and as we inch closer to the holidays, filmmaker James Gunn has shown fans a little glimpse into the seasonal spirit of those involved with the movie. Taking to Instagram, Gunn shared an image of the cake of the cast’s holiday party — and it’s chock-full of all kinds of goodies. Featuring action figures from Harley Quinn to John Cena and Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who character, there are objects from every which way involved. See the photo for yourself below!

Fans still don’t know too much about Gunn’s reimagining of the raucous DC Comics group. Earlier this year, Gunn’s brother — and The Suicide Squad actor — Sean Gunn told us the script was very impressive. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

On top of that, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Returning from the original Suicide Squad movie include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and John Cena amongst others.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.