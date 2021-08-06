The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says You Don't Have to See First Film

✖

HBO Max released a new trailer today and it featured some brand new footage from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie is expected to be released on HBO Max in addition to theatres later this year, and DC fans are eager to see what Gunn brings to the franchise. Producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) despite having some of the same cast. "It’s called The Suicide Squad," Safran said. "It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel." Gunn recently expanded on that fact by revealing on Twitter that it's not necessary to watch the 2016 movie before seeing his film.

"I didn't see the 2016 Suicide Squad. Will I be hopelessly lost if I don't watch it before seeing yours?," @Writer_LisaKaye asked. "No, you will be just fine," Gunn replied. You can check out the tweet below:

No, you will be just fine. https://t.co/D7agq9xv2Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

Earlier today, Gunn was also asked about the movie's trailer and he teased, "Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

"I mean, I can't wait to see it," Kinnaman recently told CBR. "When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It's just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it's really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It's... yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it's gonna be a very, very appreciated film."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.