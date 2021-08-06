The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Teases First Trailer Will Be "Worth the Wait"

✖

Fans have been eager to get a look at The Suicide Squad from filmmaker James Gunn, but so far we've only received a few different glimpses from various HBO Max promos and a behind-the-scenes clip from DC FanDome. So where is the trailer, people keep asking Gunn on social media. And while the filmmaker has stressed that fans should be patient, he just indicated that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that fans will be satisfied when it finally releases.

Check out Gunn's response to a fan asking about The Suicide Squad trailer below:

Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait. 🙏 https://t.co/J2QZAMWQLm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

For those wondering where The Suicide Squad trailer is, well, Gunn has been extremely busy between his work on post-production, gearing up for the filming of the spinoff series Peacemaker, and his Marvel duties preparing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also confirmed that he's helping Taika Waititi with Thor: Love and Thunder due to the appearance of the Guardians in that Marvel Studios movie.

Franchise star Joel Kinnaman is reprising his role as Rick Flagg for The Suicide Squad, which will serve as a soft reboot or "pseudo" sequel. Kinnaman teased to CBR that the film should be satisfying for many fans.

"I mean, I can't wait to see it," Kinnaman explained. "When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It's just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it's really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It's... yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it's gonna be a very, very appreciated film."

Kinnaman previously told the Playlist that he is excited for Gunn's unfettered vision finally being released for the fans.

“With James Gunn, it’s a whole new universe. It’s a completely different thing,” Kinnaman said. “We kinda all just started with a blank slate... It doesn’t feel like we’re doing a sequel in any way. It’s a strange kinda middle ground of a reboot. Something in between there.”

He added, “I don’t think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision. He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it’s definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that’s ever been made. And it’s heavily R-rated and super silly. It’s really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it’s super violent and then it’s really silly again… Every character is just so ridiculous.”

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.