The Suicide Squad Director Says It Will “Be a While” Before First Look at Film

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6Lmuo6g_AF/Patience is not a strong suit for fandom sometimes. Though production is already well underway on James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, many fans are already eager to get a taste of the new film be it the first footage, an official photo of the cast, or even a logline that offers some plot hints. One fan took this to a logical place, asking Gunn about it on Instagram. The ever present social media poster, Gunn replied to the inquiry revealing that any first look at the film won’t be waiting for us under the Christmas tree this year, simply saying: “it’s gonna be a little while.”

Despite his insistence that it will be a while, James Gunn previously tweeted that Brazilian fans at #CCXP would get to see “something from #TheSuicideSquad next year.” Comic Con Experience won’t happen for another year though, should it keep with traidtion it’s expected to kick off in December 2020. Between the next CCXP and now though is none other than Comic-Con International in San Diego where Warner Bros. has previously debuted many high profile trailers from its upcoming crop of films. It is worth noting though that CCXP was where WB chose to debut the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. All marketing strategies are different though, so it remains to be seen when and where our first look for The Suicide Squad will debut. The film is also “a little while” away itself, scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Precious little is known about the film but earlier this year, Gunn’s brother — and The Suicide Squad actor — Sean Gunn told us the script was very impressive. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

On top of that, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Cast members returning from the original Suicide Squad movie include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Newcomers to the franchise include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and John Cena amongst others.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.