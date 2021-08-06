The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Opening Shot of Savant Happened in the Moment

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is out now and features a vast cast of characters. The movie opens with Savant (Michael Rooker) in Belle Reve before Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits him for Task Force X. Recently, Gunn has been answering some fan questions on social media and revealed how they filmed the fight scene between Peacemaker (John Cena) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) that was seen through Peacemaker's helmet. This led to another fan asking about the opening shot of Savant, and Gunn shared that the moment wasn't originally in his storyboards.

"The first shot in the movie, Savant reflected in the puddle, looked so amazing, and I was impressed to see in the making of stuff, that it was a practical shot, as I assumed it was digitally composited like the helmet shot," @ARTofCOOP asked. "Yes, the opening shot of Savant was practical. Also, it wasn’t in my storyboards. I just saw that Rooker looked cool bouncing the ball in the puddle reflection & said to Henry Braham, our DP, 'Hey do you still have that wheel rig in the camera truck?,'" Gunn explained. You can view his tweet below:

Yes, the opening shot of Savant was practical. Also, it wasn’t in my storyboards. I just saw that Rooker looked cool bouncing the ball in the puddle reflection & said to Henry Braham, our DP, “Hey do you still have that wheel rig in the camera truck?” #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/3zYgyrQZQT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 21, 2021

Recently, Gunn celebrated the fact that Rooker has been in every movie he's directed. However, fans are wondering if his streak will end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor played Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 but his character tragically died in the sequel. Gunn has made it clear time and time again that he has no plans to resurrect Yondu in the third movie, saying the character would only return in a scene occurring before his death.

"Unless we're talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu's sacrifice," Gunn wrote in a tweet. However, Rooker has said that he's very open to returning as Yondu. "Bring it on, baby," he replied when asked if he'd be interested in making a Yondu prequel for Disney+. Rooker, who recently voiced Yondu in an episode of Marvel's What If...?, also recently shared that he would love to get his own episode of the multiverse animated series.

"Well, I certainly hope it does. That would be a great 'what if.' [Laughs] I would jump on that bandwagon right away," Rooker told Entertainment Weekly. "It is a wonderful little niche in the armor to open it up and see what happened, what could happen. What if we told more of Yondu’s story and the Ravagers?"

Rooker added, "I bloody think the fans would go crazy over it. I think it'd be a blast for fans to get to experience that because you gave them a beautiful story and a window and now it can kind of be whatever you want it to be ... We've got our fingers crossed. We want more!"

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max. Marvel's What If...? releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.