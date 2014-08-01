Michael Rooker Would Return for Yondu Prequel Series on Disney+: “Bring It on, Baby”

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yondu Udonta in a Disney+ prequel series focused on the blue-skinned space pirate, saying of a spinoff: "Bring it on, baby." Rooker appeared as the kidnapper-turned-adoptive father of the Earth-born Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where Yondu gave his life to save Quill after an explosive battle with Ego (Kurt Russell). As Marvel Studios expands the MCU on the small screen with TV series for new and existing characters, Rooker says "of course" he would reprise Yondu:

"I will sign onto anything. I'm out of work right now," Rooker quipped when interviewed by Mama's Geeky ahead of on-demand release Love and Monsters. "So bring it on, baby, bring it on [laughs]. I'll sign onto anything. I love the [character]. I really, really, truly enjoyed playing Yondu."

The role was "beautifully written" and a "very well-rounded character" under writer-director and friend James Gunn, Rooker added. "And of course, of course [I would return]."

Rooker told ComicBook.com that "anything's possible in the Marvel universe," where characters are capable of returning through time-travel or the Multiverse.

"You know what? I loved the character," he said in an October interview. "I don't know how they could do it, but of course it's possible. Anything's possible in the Marvel universe, you know, there's time traveling and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, of course it's possible. But will they be able to afford me? I don't know. At Marvel, they don't have a lot of money you know, it's really tough out there!"

Gunn has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he resurrect Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, saying the character would return only in a prequel or flashback occurring before his death in Vol. 2.

"Unless we're talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu's sacrifice," Gunn wrote in a February tweet in response to a fan urging him to "find some way to bring back Yondu."

Gunn, who reunites with Rooker in the DC Extended Universe-set The Suicide Squad, will write and direct a spinoff series of that film focused on John Cena's Peacemaker character before returning to the MCU with Vol. 3.

WandaVision, reuniting Avengers co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the first Marvel Studios-produced television series, releases on Disney+ before the end of the year. Other big-screen characters returning on the small screen include Anthony Mackie's Falcon, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, and Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who perished in Avengers: Infinity War but returned in Avengers: Endgame ahead of his time-traveling series.

Love and Monsters is now available on digital and premium video on demand.