Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker Wants His Own What If...? Episode

✖

At one point or another, Michael Rooker is hoping to land his own What If...? episode. The actor returns in What If...? Season One — in this week's Episode 2, in fact — to support Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. If Rooker gets his way, though, What If...? Season Two or beyond would include an episode focusing solely on Yondu and the Ravagers to flesh that part of the Cosmic MCU world out further.

"Well, I certainly hope it does. That would be a great 'what if.' [Laughs] I would jump on that bandwagon right away," Rooker told Entertainment Weekly this week. "It is a wonderful little niche in the armor to open it up and see what happened, what could happen. What if we told more of Yondu’s story and the Ravagers?"

That's when the actor added he feels most of the MCU fandom would also be on board with a similar episode or storyline.

"I bloody think the fans would go crazy over it. I think it'd be a blast for fans to get to experience that because you gave them a beautiful story and a window and now it can kind of be whatever you want it to be," Rooker added. "We've got our fingers crossed. We want more!"

Since Yondu died during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, What If...? is the most likely place for the character to pop up again. After all, Guardians helmer James Gunn has been pretty adamant on keeping dead characters dead.

"There are angry fans no matter what choice you make. I still get hate messages for Yondu dying in #GotGVol2 & Boltie in SUPER. Yet their deaths were integral to the stories (&, for the record, I get a lot MORE messages from folks saying how deeply those deaths affected them)," Gunn shared in an Instagram comment last October.

The second episode of Marvel's What If...?, is due out this Wednesday, August 18th, on Disney+.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.