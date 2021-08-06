The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Epic New Poster

✖

James Gunn has shared a new poster for The Suicide Squad, his upcomign DC film that centers on a group of supervillains forced into the employment of the US government. In the previous posters, we've seen wide-screen action, superhero costumes, and sci-fi surreality. This time around, we get...a bunch of people in a van. In fact, with James Gunn's involvement, you kind of want it to be the Mystery Machine from the Scooby Gang. Somebody with Photoshop skill, get on that, will you? Anyway, the poster shows the team moving through what we assume is Corto Maltese, with a shabby old van in the rain.

A Batmobile, it isn't. Maybe the whole idea is to give even more of a sense of just how far down the food chain the Suicide Squad is in the world of Gunn's movie.

You can see his tweet below.

So who has their tickets for #TheSuicideSquad? Meet #KingShark and team starting the evening of August 5 in the US! pic.twitter.com/xSeIIia5iK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 28, 2021

The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.