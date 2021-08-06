The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie Hints at Peter Capaldi's Role as The Thinker

✖

We are less than three months away from the release of The Suicide Squad, and DC fans are eager to see all of the characters. The movie is set to feature a few returning DCEU characters, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). However, there are also plenty of new characters to look forward to, including Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. In fact, Robbie recently spoke to Den of Geek and she teased some exciting things for Capaldi's character.

"The character is definitely done justice," Robbie teased when talking about The Thinker. "He’s such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It’s funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

Back in March, director James Gunn shared a TV spot and was excited to showcase Capaldi. You can check that out below:

The Thinker may have some "gravitas," but be careful about getting attached to any of the characters. Gunn has made it clear that folks are going to die and even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. During Gunn's interview with Den of Geek, he talked about taking a risk by killing people off, and even revealed on Twitter that he gets daily threats about certain characters.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character. I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over," Gunn shared.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, The SuicideSquad will also feature Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.