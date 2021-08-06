The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says He Gets Threats Over Potential Character Deaths Every Day

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is less than three months away, and fans are eager to find out the fate of the movie's many characters. Gunn has made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters and even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. Recently, Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and said, "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character." Den of Geek posted the quote today on Twitter, and Gunn shared it, revealing that he gets threats on social media about the movie.

"This morning on IG: 'This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you.' Every. Single. Day," Gunn revealed. One fan commented on the post, saying, "Sometimes I'm amazed anyone has the sheer perseverance left to make popular media. My hat's off to you!" Gunn replied, "If you read the comments below this thread, they're someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative - too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do." You can check out the tweets below:

If you read the comments below this thread, they’re someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative - too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do. https://t.co/sD8DMzqwgM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2021

"I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over," Gunn added the interview.

The Suicide Squad's cast is vast, which means there are a lot of people who could die in the movie. The list includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.