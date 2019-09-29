The Suicide Squad Cast Unites for Joker Screening in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Production has already begun on DC’s The Suicide Squad, but it looks like the cast is having fun even when the cameras aren’t rolling. Steve Agee, who portrays King Shark in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, took to Instagram to share a group photo of some of the cast after a screening of Joker. Spotted in the photo are Agee, Daniela Melichior (Ratcatcher), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Pete Davidson, and Sean Gunn. Director James Gunn, producer Peter Safran, and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Pom Klementieff are also in attendance.

While fans have gone back and forth on whether or not to call The Suicide Squad a sequel or reboot, the film is expected to be a largely-different take from David Ayer’s Oscar-winning 2016 film Suicide Squad.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ DC Films producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“I know that he’s [James] very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it and I will say nothing other than that it’s really good.” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in.” Courtney recently told ComicBook.com. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

