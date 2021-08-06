The Suicide Squad Is on the Run in New Photo

✖

After most of last year's blockbusters were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer is lining up to be a major one for the movie industry, with a number of highly-anticipated titles hitting theaters, VOD, or a combination of the two. Among those is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's eclectic take on the DC Comics group of villains and antiheroes. Fans looking forward to The Suicide Squad have already been treated to a trailer, multiple posters, and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel surrounding the saga's cast — and now, a new official photo from the film is here to add to the fun. The photo, which comes courtesy of USA Today, shows Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melichor), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), King Shark (Steve Agee, with a voice from Sylvester Stallone), and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) literally running into action on a street.

(Photo: DC Entertainment / USA Today)

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

What do you think of the newest photo from The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.