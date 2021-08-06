The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases Major Deaths On TotalFilm Covers

✖

The Suicide Squad made a phrase famous when it revealed its impressive cast list: "Don't get too attached." The films director James Gunn has made no secret about the stakes of this movie and continues to tease a killer body count as these DC Comics characters assemble to save the world as a means to shave years off of prison sentences. Now, The Suicide Squad is covering TotalFilm magazine and excerpts from the outlet's interview with Gunn are splashed onto the covers. One of the quotes offers an ominous tease about what to expect from this R-rated blowout. "The studio said, 'You can kill anyone,'" Gunn says. "The bigger risks in the movie are not the giant walking starfish or the shark."

The Suicide Squad is the next project on Gunn's release schedule but the Guardians of the Galaxy director has a tremendously busy few years on the horizon. Gunn also directs Guardians of the Galalxy Vol. 3 which starts production later this year and includes shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and footage for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster heading to Disney World. Following the August release of The Suicide Squad, Gunn also has a spinoff series on HBO Max releasing in January of 2022 centering around John Cena's Peacemaker character.

Check out the new TotalFilm magazine covers in the tweet from Gunn below.

So excited to be sharing these upcoming @totalfilm newsstand and subscriber covers of #TheSuicideSquad! 🤯 Subscriber copy out today, on newsstands this Friday! pic.twitter.com/N1A1jAKDXe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 26, 2021

Gunn recently suggested that seven character deaths is "overly optimistic." Shortly after the first trailer for The Suicide Squad was released, the R-rated fillm set the record for the most-watched red band trailer on the internet with more than 150 million views. "I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide," Gunn tweeted earlier this month to announce the news. "I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU!"

Warner Brothers' official synopsis for The Suicide Squad can be found below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022. Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!