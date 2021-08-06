The Suicide Squad: Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, and Flula Borg Recreate Magazine Cover

✖

The Suicide Squad, the new DC film from director James Gunn, is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August. The highly-anticipated comic book movie is going to feature some returning characters from 2016's Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). However, there are also many new characters to look forward to, including Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), T.D.K (Natan Fillion), and Javelin (Flula Borg). In fact, the three men recently got together and recreated their pose from a recent Den of Geek magazine cover.

"Nailed it. #thesuicidesquad #vaccinatedaf," Fillion captioned the post on Instagram. "So Jealappy (jealous but happy) to see these photos," Gunn commented. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion)

For the Den of Geek article, Gunn talked about following David Ayer's 2016 movie and explained that he's not trying to "contrast" it.

"It wasn’t something to contrast the first movie," Gunn explained. "It wasn’t about going through a checklist of this is good, this is bad, this works, this doesn’t… but the concept that John Ostrander started with in the comics, that these are B-grade, sh*tty superheroes who are considered disposable by the U.S. government and are sent out on these black-ops missions, where they probably won’t make it but who gives a sh-t because they’re pieces-of-sh*t prisoners without many skills?"

During the same interview, Gunn also talked about Starro and shared why he is such a fun villain.

"Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also f*cking terrifying," Gunn explained. "When I was a kid I thought that was the scariest thing of all time… and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it is ridiculous and it’s also terrifying, and serious. So he works really well as the villain of the movie— as one of the villains, actually."

In addition to the aforementioned new and old characters, The Suicide Squad is also set to feature Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.