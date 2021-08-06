The Suicide Squad: New Set Photos Showcase the "Sh-tty Supervillains"

✖

We're getting closer and closer to the release of The Suicide Squad from filmmaker James Gunn and Warner Bros. Pictures, and even though the wait is still about two more months the film is already completed (and those that have seen it love it). As we wait, new photos from the sequel have arrived online with some new details for why the team has been assembled this time around. "It's a war-caper movie with sh-tty supervillains," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly, showing off new images of the titular characters, which includes a new look at Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker, and even Sylvester Stallone's King Shark. Check them out below!

Also interviewed in the outlet are producer Peter Safran and some cast members, with the former revealing why the team is being shipped off to Corto Maltese (where they'll encounter none other than huge DC villain Starro). "Corto Maltese has alien materials they're trying to weaponize to use against the United States and the rest of the world," Safran said. "The Suicide Squad are told to go [there] and destroy Jotunheim, which is this giant fortress." Co-star Margot Robbie also had high praise for the exotic location in the film, praising not only the scenery but the effects.

"The first set we shot on was this beach," Robbie added. "It was so amazing. Palm trees. An ocean with a wave machine in it. Pyrotechnics. Special effects. Explosions everywhere. It was like being in a proper, crazy war movie." All that crazy war movie needs is some sh-tty supervillains.

(Photo: WARNER BROS)

Other cast members confirmed to appear in the film include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Since he confirmed the cast for the film, Gunn has been adamant that fans not get attached too anyone in the cast. He recently spoke with Den of Geek about the prospect of killing off a potentially popular one saying:

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character. I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.