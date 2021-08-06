The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says the Movie Is 100% Finished

✖

Though we're nearly four months away from the release of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed that the new movie is completely finished. That's right, the next big-budget, visual effects special from DC Films is actually ready to go right now. While promoting the film's upcoming cover story for Den of Geek, Gunn revealed the news writing: "By the way - we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can't wait for you all to see it." He went on to answer some fan questions about the film already completing post-production as well, noting that it "almost never happens."

"It is unusual, but I always planned to have it done by now," Gunn said. "What's more unusual is that we didn't do a single shot of pickups or any post production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films....There's nothing left to do other than me looking at marketing & toys, doing publicity & waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen."

Check us out in @DenofGeekUS's massive #TheSuicideSquad cover story out April 27. Exclusive interviews with me, @MargotRobbie, @idriselba, @JohnCena, & @joelkinnaman. By the way - we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can't wait for you all to see it. 🤯 https://t.co/390OKp3l5I — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Gunn also responded to one fan who asked if the version that was complete and eventually heading to theaters was his final cut, the director added: "Yes, the movie is mine from start to finish."

The Suicide Squad was very fortunate compared to many other high profile film and TV productions. Gunn and his cast began production at the end of 2019 and concluded just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced sets around the globe to shut down. With filming wrapping up over a year ago the production has had a lot of time to get its visual effects in order, and according to Gunn there's one thing that was likely a major headache: John Cena's Peacemaker helmet.

"Peacemaker's helmet is a damn mirror ball and we need to remove me and the crew from every single shot in which we use it, in the movie and in the show," Gunn tweeted earlier today. "We shoot a full wraparound plate of every set (most of which are fortunately practical) to put in the helmet when needed."

This headache will be felt by Gunn and his collaborators on the upcoming TV series as well, now in production for HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th.