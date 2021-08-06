James Gunn Reveals First Look at The Suicide Squad Poker Chips

✖

The past few weeks have already brought a lot of meaningful updates tied to The Suicide Squad, with the release of two different trailers and multiple posters. With the film's August release gradually approaching, it was safe to assume that the deluge of merchandise and promo material would only continue, and it looks like writer-director James Gunn just shared a look at an awesome addition to that. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a photo of some custom-made The Suicide Squad poker chips, which feature art of both himself and Peacemaker (John Cena).

Got the first two poker chips from the guys @SuicideSquadWB HQ. Can’t wait to complete the collection! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/0XBZkLFrDl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2021

While there's no telling if these poker chips will be made commercially available, John Economos and on-set King Shark actor Steve Agee also shared a look at his poker chips.

Trade you! oh wait pic.twitter.com/FEi225zH0t — Steve Agee (@steveagee) April 7, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.