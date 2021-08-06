The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Costume

✖

Anticipation is building for The Suicide Squad, as fans are eager to see James Gunn's take on the film's eclectic group of antiheroes and villains. After the film's first trailers and promotional material, the visual and overall aesthetic have definitely been conveyed, and it's safe to say that each character stands out on a sartorial level. A new series of tweets from Gunn break down the process of designing the costumes for the film — and which is his favorite. As Gunn puts it, the "sad-sack-soldier/b-grade supervillain-with-a-slightly-ill-fitting-outfit-&-goggles" outfit of Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) was his personal favorite, because of how easily his vision for it translated onscreen.

I love them all, but I described Polka Dot Man's sad-sack-soldier/b-grade supervillain-with-a-slightly-ill-fitting-outfit-&-goggles look to Judianna, & her team did ONE 1st design & that's what it is today. Judianna can see in my brain! https://t.co/PemvEvxO4W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

Are you excited to see The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.