The Suicide Squad Wraps Filming, James Gunn Celebrates With Touching Tribute to Deceased Father

And just like that, principal photography on DC Films’ The Suicide Squad was wrapped. James Gunn took to Twitter Friday afternoon to celebrate the occasion while taking a moment to pay tribute to his late father and dog. As Gunn mentions in the Instagram post, his father passed away two weeks before principal photography was supposed to start while his dog died with two weeks left in the production cycle.

“And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end,” Gunn writes. “It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies.”

Along with the heartfelt message, Gunn shared a photo of the movie’s crew with a cast member or two sprinkled throughout.

As it stands now, The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021,a full 17 months away. It’s unclear if Warner Brothers plans to push the release date up at all — which, in turn, would allow Gunn to start work earlier on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios — or if the studio just plans on having the movie in the can for nearly a year and a half.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.