‘Aquaman’ Spinoff On The Trench Is In The Works

Aquaman has been a tremendous box office success for Warner Brothers so much so that it’s not only reportedly getting a sequel, it’s also getting a spin-off. According to a new report from THR, Warner Bros. has ordered a script for The Trench, a spin-off featuring the deep sea dwelling creatures found in Aquaman.

Aquaman director and horror movie buff James Wan and Peter Safran are set to produce the project while new screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have been tapped to pen a script. Gardner and Fitzgerald were previously production assistants at JJ Abram’s Bad Robot.

Should The Trench be pushed into production by Warner Bros., reports suggest it would have a much smaller budget than its predecessor in Aquaman. Though an official budget number has yet to surface, reports suggest that Aquaman took around $160 million to produce — the second lowest of any film in the DCEU.

As of last night, Aquaman has grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office, including an astonishing $784 million overseas haul.

Though there seemed to be some hesitation at first, early reports suggest Wan will be back for Aquaman 2. Wan previously told ComicBook.com that Aquaman allowed him to check off a lot of goals on his career checklist, leading him to wait and see where to take his career afterwards.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.”

“And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

What’d you think of The Trench in Aquaman? What do you think this superhero horror movie tackles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

As of now, there's no release date set for The Trench. Aquaman continues its illustrious box office run in theaters now.

