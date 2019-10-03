‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Expects ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix to “Kill It”

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has Joaquin Phoenix's Joker on his must-watch list.

"I can't wait to see what Joaq does in Joker, I'm excited by that," Reedus told The IMDb Show.

"I've known him for a long time and he's just super talented. But I think a role where you can just really twist it and mess with you, is like his dream role. I think he's gonna just kill it."

The Todd Phillips-directed Joker, set outside the shared continuity in which Ben Affleck's Batman operated as the sole protector of Gotham City, acts as an origin tale for the future clown prince of crime.

Phoenix, who turned down the role of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange, credits the "very impressive" Phillips with luring him towards the comic book genre.

"I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I'm gonna work on always," the three-time Oscar nominee previously told Collider.

"So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd. I think he's very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he's trying to say."

Phoenix explained he found "something very appealing about that and working with [Phillips] on this particular project," adding Joker "feels unique" and is "its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f—ing sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most."

Counting Phillips, Michael E. Uslan (The Dark Knight) and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) among its producers, Joker co-stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Brett Cullen (The Dark Knight Rises), Marc Maron (GLOW), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) and Robert De Niro (The Godfather: Part II).

Reedus has similar superhero interests, saying in August it "would be fun" to play Marvel superheroes Ghost Rider or Silver Surfer.

The Walking Dead Season Nine airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Warner Bros. releases Joker to theaters October 4.

