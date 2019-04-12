‘The Walking Dead’ Veteran Emily Kinney Returns to ‘The Flash’ In “Gone Rogue”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Gone Rogue,” the April 30 episode of The Flash, in whcih Emily Kinney will return to reprise her role as Brie Larvan/the Bug-Eyed Bandit. Also returning to the series will be Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James), in what appears to be a new configuration of a Rogues team that could mean trouble for Team Flash, especially as they remain fractured by Nora’s betrayal of Barry’s trust. You can check out the official synopsis below.

While the others have been on the show this season, this is the first appearance on The Flash in quite a while for Emily Kinney. The The Walking Dead veteran is well-known for playing a charming and soft-spoken character who, over time, evolved into a strong-willed person who nevertheless retained a sense of quiet outrage over the world’s injustices. That translated to an interesting approach to playing a supervillain on The Flash when she debuted back in 2015.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I do think that in this particular case, there was an outside element that helped me with the character, and that would be the costuming and the special effects and all of that,” Kinney told ComicBook.com in an interview that will run tomorrow morning. “There are things about Brie that are very different from Beth. The way that she holds onto anger or holds onto a grudge, I think, is very different. I was able to key into different things, and so I feel like I’ll come across very different. It’s funny how just something like someone’s clothing and hair will make you clue into something about their personality. I think those will help people distinguish between Beth and Brie.”

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Gone Rogue” will debut on April 30.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!