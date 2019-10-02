Titans Actor Brenton Thwaites Confirms Nightwing Is Coming Soon

The second season of Titans is underway, and the flagship series on DC Universe has wasted no time in putting the heroes up against the deadly assassin known as Deathstroke. But the team has a tragic history and it’s one that was shaped by their previous battles with Slade Wilson, so they’re not particularly eager to cross that bridge once again. Especially Dick Grayson, who is struggling with his own heroic identity after sacrificing his Robin costume but also making amends with his mentor Bruce Wayne.

Set photos have indicated that Grayson will finally adopt his new identity as Nightwing later this season, and actor Brenton Thwaites confirmed it to ComicBok during a new interview. When asked about the costume, Thwaites said he prefers the new Nightwing costume to his old Robin duds.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths. It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit,” Thwaites said.

He added, “I find the Nightwing costume is easier to get into character, for sure. The Robin one, maybe because there was so many pieces, so many elements of it, you kind of get covered up too much emotionally. I don’t know if that’s … Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe we should try and analyze this, but the Nightwing costume, although it does cover me up, it feels quite revealing, and I think that’s a good thing for Dick Grayson in that point of the story is that he’s found who he is and he’s revealing himself to people.”

Showrunner Greg Walker previously teased that Nightwing was on his way to the series, though he was coy with his answer.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” said Walker.

Since then we have seen clips of Thwaites in costume as Nightwing, battling Deathstroke in an intense clip from an upcoming episode. We’ll find out what finally pushes Dick Grayson over the edge to embrace his life as a superhero as the second season of Titans continues on DC Universe, with new episodes debuting every Friday on the streaming platform.