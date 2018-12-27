‘Titans’: Best Look Yet at Batman Costume in Behind-the-Scenes Image

The season finale of Titans was a surprising, epic character study of Dick Grayson as the former Robin had to put down his former mentor. The Batman‘s debut on DC Universe was violent and grim, showing a version of the Dark Knight fans aren’t used to seeing.

Now Alain Moussi, one of the stunt actors who portrayed the character on Titans, provided a better look at the Batman suit with the help of his colleague Justin Howell. Take a look below, because it’s our best look yet of Titans‘ version of Batman.

As you can see, the costume is much more tactical in its design, forgoing the traditional Batman chest emblem for a functional clasp to keep everything together. It’s almost more reminiscent of the suit from Batman: Arkham Knight look from the video games.

Batman was teased heavily throughout the first season of Titans, with Dick Grayson making it clear there was a lot of bad blood left between him and his mentor. Given how the series focused on the former Robin in his attempt to thwart his inner darkness and protect the young Rachel Roth, it was doubtful we’d actually see Batman on the show. But finale bucked convention and gave us a Dark Knight we weren’t expecting.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the decision to bring Batman into play through a twisted vision wrought by Raven’s demonic father.

“I think one of the things that most intrigued me and brought me to Titans was this idea of depicting Dick Grayson and his journey as Robin in a very emotional and psychologically grounded way,” said Walker.

Walker spoke about how the vision was necessary in order to push the story forward, coming full circle in the narrative that began with Dick taking Rachel under his wing and becoming a surrogate family member to the conflicted teen.

“I liked it both thematically and I liked it from a cliffhanger point of view, and I liked that it focused, in many ways, back to where we started with the Dick-Rachel story,” Walker said. “It felt very focused and sharp and made you want to know how you’re going to pull him back from the brink of disaster, as it were.”

The entire first season of Titans is now streaming on DC Universe, with the second season rumored to begin filming early in 2019.