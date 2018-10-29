‘Titans’ Producer Reveals Fate Of Spoiler

Fans who tuned into the second episode of Titans were treated to an unexpected cliffhanger, and now the showrunner of Titans has cleared some things up.

Spoilers incoming for Titans episode 2 Hawk and Dove, so if you haven’t watched it yet you’ve been warned.

Fans saw Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) reuniting with his former friends and teammates Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly), though it isn’t under the best of circumstances. He tries to leave Raven (Teagan Croft) with them so she’ll be safe, but they confront him about it on the rooftop of their apartment. Before this can resolve itself they are attacked by a team of assassins known as the Nuclear Family, who want Rachel.

While Rachel hides the group takes on the family, but in the ensuing altercation the dad throws Dove through her bird coop and off the roof of the building, landing on the ground below. After the fight is over they find her bleeding below, and before Robin gives her CPR she says “I’m dying.” That, of course, threw fans for a loop, but showrunner Greg Walker and executive producer Akiva Goldsman provide some hope.

“If you’re a TV fan, you’re going to be open to any possibility — and with Minka Kelly, you’re going to want to see a lot of her,” Walker told TV Line. Goldsman went further, saying “Hang on, because Dove’s got a real part to play in this season. She’s not dead.”

“Rachel was just starting to find a real affinity with Dawn that she hadn’t found with anybody else, and that draws her to have deeper relationships with people,” Walker said. “It’s a relationship she can’t really have yet with Dick, and it opens up our world in terms of emotions.”

Ritchson was pretty shocked by that ending too and teased how far Hawk will go to make sure Dove survives.

“The only thing that matters to him is Dove, really,” Ritchson said. “So if there’s a sense that he’s going to lose that, well, we all do crazy things when we’re desperate. And he starts to get a little desperate as this story unfolds.”

“It was fun for me getting to see what the next script had,” Ritchson said. “It’s interesting to follow somebody who is capable of doing anything,” like Hank/Hawk. “You never know what they’re going to do when backed up against a wall.”

Fans can watch Titans on the DC Universe service.