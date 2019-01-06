‘Titans’ Season 2 Premiere Is Crafted From What Was Originally Season 1 Finale

Given that the first season of Titans on DC Universe was originally supposed to be 12 episodes in length, it might have come as a bit of a surprise when the show announced that the eleventh episode would actually be the finale. What happened to the 12th episode?!

Well, as it turns out, there were 12 episodes produced, but the creative team behind the show preferred to end the season on more of a cliffhanger.

During an interview with TVLine, Titans showrunner Greg Walker was asked whether or not that 12th episode would be recut and used to create the Season 2 premiere.

“A version of that, yes,” Walker said. “We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere]. We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

One of the main reasons behind keeping the twist in place, and ending with Robin turning over to Trigon’s dark side, was to offer the show the ability to really build on the villain. Walker went on to explain that the writers know exactly where they want to go with the new season, and this cliffhanger ending really helps them move forward in a great way.

“Yeah. It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

At this point, there has been no official confirmation as to when the second season of Titans will be arriving on DC Universe. There are reports that filming could begin in January with hopes to launch the next installment by the end of the year, but that hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros. or DC Universe.

What did you think of the Titans Season 1 finale? Are you looking forward to Season 2?