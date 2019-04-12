‘Titans’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Star as Batman Ahead of Season 2

After including Batman in a hallucination sequence in the Season One finale, it looks like Titans is finally ready to bring the real Bruce Wayne to DC Universe. Ahead of the show’s second season, a familiar face to TV fans has been cast as the Caped Crusader, fresh off the series finale of Game of Thrones.

According to Deadline, Iain Glen has been added to the Titans roster to portray Batman going forward. Glen is best known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, the beloved HBO series that is set to begin its final season this weekend.

As expected, given Glen’s slightly older age, this will be a much more experienced version of Bruce Wayne than we’ve seen in the past. The official character description, which you can read below, teases a man trying to make up for the mistakes of his past, particularly when it comes to his relationship with Dick Grayson.

“After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime,” the description reads. “Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

Bruce Wayne will be a big part of the series going forward, but it’s unclear at this point if Glen will actually appear in the cape and cowl as Batman. The description notes that he acted as Batman for much of his life, but that he’s now fighting injustice as billionaire Bruce Wayne.

What do you think of this casting? Are you looking forward to the second season of Titans? Let us know in the comments!

