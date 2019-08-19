Titans Adds Michael Mosley as Doctor Light in Season 2

The cast of the second season of Titans on DC Universe just continues to grow. The sophomore season of the DC series has already added characters like Deathstroke, Superboy, Aqualad, Bruce Wayne, and many others ahead of next month’s premiere. Now, it looks as though another major villain is joining the roster in the form of Doctor Light.

ComicBook.com has learned that Michael Mosley, best known for his work on Ozark, Sirens, and Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, has been cast as Doctor Light in the second season of Titans. There’s no telling yet just how much the new character will factor into the story of the new season, and when exactly he will make his debut. But the doctor is in, and that doesn’t bode well for the Titans.

Mosley starred in the second season of Netflix’s Ozark opposite Jason Bateman, and recently appeared in a variety of popular shows like FBI and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to a role opposite Jennifer Garner in 2018’s action-thriller Peppermint, Mosley is in the middle of a guest stint on Criminal Minds, playing the role of Everett Lynch heading into the show’s final season.

Other new additions to Titans in Season 2 include Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne, Esai Morales as Deathstroke, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Chelsea T. Zhang as Ravager, Chella Man as Jericho, and Genevieve Angelson as Eve Watson.

Doctor Light first appeared in Justice League of America #12 in 1962. Characters Arthur Light and Jacob Finlay have both taken on the mantle of the villain over the years.

Titans returns for its second season on September 6th.