Titans Season 4 Celebrates Start of Production With a Photo





Titans Season 4 is starting production and the crew decided to celebrate with a photo. On Twitter, the show posted a clapboard from the upcoming batch of episodes. Clearly, fans are hungry for more after Season 3 left people wondering what was next for the young heroes. As the seasons have gone by, there has been more and more DC Comics lore brought into the fold. Heavens only knows what’s waiting in the tall grass for fans this year. If you believe the rumors, one of the company’s biggest villains could be making an appearance in Season 4. And besides that wild thought, Brother Blood is on the way as Joseph Morgan of The Vampire Diaries was cast in the role. That choice of baddie will get the communities attention, along with the fact he’s an iconic Titans adversary. Check out the tweet for yourself.

When the big casting got announced, Morgan thanked everyone for the lovely introduction on social media. He tweeted, “Titans I’m honoured to be stepping into the DC Universe and playing such a layered, complex, ruthless and vulnerable role. This is gonna be exhilarating. #BrotherBlood #Titans Photo credit: @stormshoots”

DC fans have made their passion evident with every turn on Titans. Series star Brenton Thwaites had acknowledged the fans as the team of heroes embarked on this journey. Last season had some eyebrows raised as DC continues to dangle Nightstar out there for all the people who love that dynamic.

“I just asked that they were very confident that would happen,” Thwaites previously said. “Because I feel like doing that and not following through… you can’t do that too many times otherwise the fans will lose their minds. As will we. So I think it’s just, yeah, a hint of what’s to come.”

Check out the official description for the HBO Max show right here.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Titans Seasons 1-3 are streaming on HBO Max.

